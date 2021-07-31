Element Fleet Management’s (EFN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFN. CSFB set a C$19.00 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.39.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

TSE:EFN opened at C$14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.84. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.35 and a 52-week high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.