CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.80.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$113.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$111.78. The stock has a market cap of C$27.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI has a 1 year low of C$80.29 and a 1 year high of C$116.07.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

