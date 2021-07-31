Linamar’s (LNR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$99.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LNR opened at C$73.82 on Tuesday. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$37.15 and a twelve month high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 8.1700006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,416. Also, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total transaction of C$134,471.70.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

