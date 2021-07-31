Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to announce $57.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $114.50 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $66.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $273.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $413.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $610.18 million, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $985.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,167.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 94,721 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

