Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €146.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.73 ($150.27).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €110.30 ($129.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €119.97. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

