Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €79.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.73 ($92.63).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €66.22 ($77.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business’s fifty day moving average is €66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion and a PE ratio of -270.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

