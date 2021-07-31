Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post sales of $471.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.00 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $588.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,833,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

