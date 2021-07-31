Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €150.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €155.69 ($183.17).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €140.75 ($165.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a fifty-two week high of €168.90 ($198.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion and a PE ratio of 25.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €141.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.