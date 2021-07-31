Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $12.10 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.85.

NYSE:KRP opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $697.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.68%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

