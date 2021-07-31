Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

