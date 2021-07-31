Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $405.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.02.

Shares of FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.95. Facebook has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.1% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 93.0% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

