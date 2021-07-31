Equities Analysts Set Expectations for StarTek, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of StarTek in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get StarTek alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07. StarTek has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.39.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million.

In other StarTek news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of StarTek by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after buying an additional 83,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of StarTek by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StarTek by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the first quarter valued at $6,166,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of StarTek by 156.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.