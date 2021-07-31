Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for RBB Bancorp Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

RBB opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $468.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.98. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.