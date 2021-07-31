Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NYSE:SBH opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after buying an additional 6,557,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,756,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,738,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,846 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.