Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.