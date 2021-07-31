Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.70

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 164.70 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 163.40 ($2.13), with a volume of 5893407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.70 ($2.10).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHP. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.40) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

