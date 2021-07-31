Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.25

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.25 and traded as low as C$50.25. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$50.30, with a volume of 5,295 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.25.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is presently 9.96%.

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$276,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.