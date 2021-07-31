Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $129.78

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.78 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.72). Dixons Carphone shares last traded at GBX 128.70 ($1.68), with a volume of 1,254,217 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DC. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 128.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 314,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £367,989.57 ($480,780.73). Also, insider Tony DeNunzio purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £97,600 ($127,515.02).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile (LON:DC)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

