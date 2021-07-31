Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $72.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

