SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SE. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.42.

NYSE:SE opened at $276.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 1.30. SEA has a 52-week low of $118.08 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after acquiring an additional 370,735 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its position in SEA by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SEA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in SEA by 2,875.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SEA by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

