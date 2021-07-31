BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the June 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

