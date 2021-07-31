Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $556.76 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $566.00.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $618.30.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $549.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $220.33 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,133,000 after buying an additional 32,787 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.