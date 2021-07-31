Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce sales of $580,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Gevo posted sales of $990,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $2.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEVO opened at $6.09 on Friday. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.22.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

