Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

APH has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

