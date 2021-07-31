Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Umpqua Holdings Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $44,829,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 965,011 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $12,501,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.