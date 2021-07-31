Robert W. Baird Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $158.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.46.

TEL opened at $147.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $87.46 and a 52 week high of $147.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after buying an additional 964,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $732,174,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

