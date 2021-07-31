Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.97. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.