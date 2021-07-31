The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

CAKE opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,214. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

