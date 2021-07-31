O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.59 Per Share

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $6.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.64. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Shares of ORLY opened at $603.84 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,460,000 after buying an additional 256,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,747,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total value of $3,351,891.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

