Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

