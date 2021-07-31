PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Shares of PWFL opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $245.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.82. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PowerFleet by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PowerFleet by 31.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 60.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

