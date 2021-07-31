Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Shares of MSBI opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $550.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

