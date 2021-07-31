Zacks Investment Research Lowers Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Strong Sell

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

ISTR stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54. Investar has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $228.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 18.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Investar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Investar by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 91,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Investar by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

