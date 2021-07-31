Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.00-3.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.