PerkinElmer’s (PKI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $172.11 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.72.

NYSE PKI opened at $182.23 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after purchasing an additional 271,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

