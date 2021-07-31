Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $76.32 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.60.

SNAP opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,308,695 shares of company stock valued at $363,044,965.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

