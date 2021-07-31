Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.73 ($92.63).

ETR BAS opened at €66.22 ($77.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business’s 50-day moving average is €66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

