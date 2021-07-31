Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 355.90 ($4.65). Volex shares last traded at GBX 350.50 ($4.58), with a volume of 306,889 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Volex from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £550.47 million and a PE ratio of 20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 356.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

