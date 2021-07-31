$105.48 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce sales of $105.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.10 million to $107.20 million. Freshpet posted sales of $79.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $433.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $437.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $574.06 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $586.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,924,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,281 shares of company stock worth $5,360,644 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.80 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $93.03 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.89.

Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

