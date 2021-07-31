Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.42. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 116,678 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

