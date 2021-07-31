Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.42. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 5,623,890 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on DML. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -48.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.50.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.0099644 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,947. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 606,100 shares of company stock worth $924,061.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

