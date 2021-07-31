TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $104.95 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TFI International to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TFI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.86.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. TFI International has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.91.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

