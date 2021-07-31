Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.3 days.

APYRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.