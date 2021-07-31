alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Up 49.6% in July

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,500 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the June 30th total of 461,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,905.0 days.

Shares of ALSRF opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded alstria office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

