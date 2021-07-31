Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CyberOptics Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CyberOptics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter.

CYBE has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74. CyberOptics has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $341.96 million, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CyberOptics by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in CyberOptics by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

