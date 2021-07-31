Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.70. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.61, with a volume of 4,538 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Melcor Developments from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$417.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is -16.31%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

