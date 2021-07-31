First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of FFWM opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 24,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.