Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Range Resources Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $15.23 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.