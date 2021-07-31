Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.86 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FB. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.02.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $356.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.95. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

