William Blair Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $20.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $18.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $23.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $98.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $24.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $21.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $23.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $27.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $96.45 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,478.83. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

